Titan submersible can be found — expert

KRONSHTADT, June 22. /TASS/. The Titan submersible lost in the North Atlantic can be found but the condition of its crew is unknown, research director of the Krylov State Research Center Valery Polovinkin told TASS.

"Theoretically, It is possible to find them [the submersible crew - TASS] but their condition is unknown. If depressurization occurred - it is only the ascent. The issue of rescue will not be on the agenda in such a case," the expert said.

According to his assessment, at present there is theoretically a potential possibility to find the vehicle and render help to it.