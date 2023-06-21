Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold meeting on Syria in second half of 2023 — joint statement

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to hold the next international meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023, according to a joint statement on the results of the 20th Astana format meeting.

"[The sides] agreed to convene the 21st International Meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023," the statement pointed out.

In addition, the sides "noted the agreement to hold the next summit in the Russian Federation as enshrined in the Joint Statement of the Tripartite Summit of 19 July 2022."