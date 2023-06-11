Scottish ex-first minister detained in connection with SNP finances investigation

LONDON, June 11. /TASS/. Scotland's former first minister (2014-2023) Nicola Sturgeon has been detained as part of the police inquiry into the Scottish National Party's (SNP) finances, the Sky News television channel reported on Sunday.

"A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," Police Scotland said in a statement.

According to Sky News, the detained woman is Nicola Sturgeon who announced her resignation as the Scottish first minister and the SNP leader at the beginning of the year.