Bosnian Serb leader says he is proud to receive award from Russian president

BELGRADE, June 7. /TASS/. The president of Republika Srpska, one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said he was proud to receive the Order of Alexander Nevsky from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am proud," Milorad Dodik wrote on Twitter, publishing the Russian president’s decree to bestow the award on him for "great contribution in developing the cooperation between the Russian Federation and Bosnia and Herzegovina, [and] enhancing partnership with Republika Srpska."

During his visit to Moscow from May 23 to 25, Dodik said that Russia would be a pillar of the new multipolar world order. Before his meeting with the Russian leader, he said that he wanted to discuss "a world in the future," so that Republika Srpska "could adapt" to the new reality.

Earlier, Dodik declared that Republika Srpska would not impose anti-Russian sanctions and instead develop ties with Russia, China and the United States. He reaffirmed that the republic would continue on its path to join the European Union, shunning NATO in the process. The United States and the United Kingdom, irritated by Dodik’s choice to block his country’s accession to NATO, have imposed sanctions on him.