Vucic asks Erdogan to support Serbia in situation in northern Kosovo — statement

BELGRADE, May 31. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation to help Serbia stabilize peace in the region, the Serbian leader’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"[Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan asked about the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija, and [Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic briefed him on the events that led to the escalation of violence against Serbs. He also asked the Turkish head of state to use his country’s reputation and influence to maintain peace and stability in the region," the Serbian president’s press service said.

"President Vucic invited President Erdogan to visit Serbia," the statement pointed out. The Serbian side says that Vucic congratulated Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections held in Turkey, "wishing him to successfully lead the country on the path of development and during this term." "On this occasion, President Vucic noted that Turkey is an extremely important partner for Serbia, not only in bilateral relations, but also in the international political arena," the statement said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday said that it was concerned about the deteriorating situation in northern Kosovo and called on the sides to avoid steps that could lead to further escalation of tensions in the region.