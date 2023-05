UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) remains extremely fragile, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, in particular, continues to be extremely fragile and dangerous," he said.