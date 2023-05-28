Top Indian diplomat to meet colleagues from Russia, China at BRICS meeting on June 1

NEW DELHI, May 28. /TASS/. India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar may have bilateral meetings with his Russian and Chinese colleagues, Sergey Lavrov and Qin Gang, on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting on June 1, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Heads of BRICS member states’ foreign ministries will meet in Capetown, South Africa on June 1-2.

The possible meeting between Lavrov and Jaishankar will become the third one this year, the paper noted.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Qin Gang will also be the third so far in 2023. The sides will focus on President Xi Jinping's visit to the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit. The Indian side may dwell on the issue of normalization of relations and the situation on the contact line between India and China in the Himalayas, the publication added.