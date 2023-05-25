Minsk on guard to stymie any uprising that Warsaw may be backing — President Lukashenko

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country stands ready to counteract any potential internal insurrection that Poland may be planning to support.

"We are tracking these guys that this sick general was talking about. That they are creating banners there, [forming] regiments or battalions there. That's what they call it. But, in fact, we know where they are. And we know everyone by name. We are ready. Let them come," the president said in reply to questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin on Thursday, a video of which was posted on the ‘pul_1’ Telegram channel close to the president’s press service.

Lukashenko expressed regret that his prior statements have fallen on deaf ears. "And, you probably know that a few months ago I said that they were preparing for an uprising, a revolution. I don't know what exactly they are getting ready to cook up in Belarus. But, we have known for a long time that they are preparing for the latest uprising, perhaps, here [in Belarus]," the Belarusian leader said.

On Wednesday, the former commander of Polish Land Forces, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, said in an interview with the Polsat television channel that Poland should prepare for a potential uprising in Belarus and that Warsaw should support it.