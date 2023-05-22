President of Brazil proposes to hold UN summit on Ukraine

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 22. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva considers it necessary to hold a UN summit on the situation in Ukraine before the UN high-level meeting in September.

"It is necessary to discuss the war in Ukraine in the UN. During all five months of my presidency, no one invited me to attend a UN meeting to discuss this war. We could reschedule the General Assembly meeting, which usually takes place in September, to June or July to discuss the war," da Silva said, speaking during a press conference on Monday.

According to the Brazilian president, one should invite both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to speak at such and event, which should be followed by a corresponding discussion. According to da Silva, it is inappropriate to discuss the situation in Ukraine either in the G7 or the G20 format; instead, this issue must be discussed in the UN Security Council.

Earlier, the Brazilian leader said that Russia is a guarantor of long-lasting peace in the entire world. He previously proposed to establish a new international format to create an opportunity for dialogue between Moscow and Kiev and stated his readiness to act as a mediator in direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian presidents.