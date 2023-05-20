Normalizing relations with Syria requires progress in political settlement process — G7

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. Normalizing relations with Damascus requires progress in efforts to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria, the Group of Seven (G7) countries said in a statement adopted at a summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday.

"We reaffirm that the international community should only consider normalization and reconstruction assistance once there is authentic and enduring progress towards a political solution. We express our continued support for the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and are committed to accountability for those responsible for the use of chemical weapons and violations of international law, including international humanitarian law," the statement reads.

The G7 nations also called "for full and unhindered humanitarian access to all Syrians in need, particularly through UN cross-border aid for which there is no alternative in scope or scale."

"We remain committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS (the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS), including durable solutions for ISIS detainees and displaced persons remaining in Northeast Syria," the document added.