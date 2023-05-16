China’s special envoy to discuss situation in Ukraine in Warsaw on Friday

PARIS, May 16. /TASS/. China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Warsaw on May 19 in an effort to reach a settlement for the Ukrainian crisis, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lukasz Jasina.

"That will be the case," the Polish diplomat told the news agency, commenting on reports in Polish media about the coming visit.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Radio TOK FM reporter, Thomas Orchowski, wrote on Twitter that China’s special Ukraine envoy will be in Poland on Friday where he will be received by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Gerwel.

AFP reported on Monday that Li will travel to Kiev on May 16-17. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced that the special Chinese envoy would also visit Russia, Germany, Poland and France for consultations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The Chinese diplomat specified that Beijing was keeping a close watch on the situation in Ukraine while working toward a political settlement to the crisis.

In a recent telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that Beijing would send its special envoy to Ukraine in an effort to resolve the crisis. In 2008-2009, Li was a Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister and between 2009 and 2019 he worked as Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia.

On Monday, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said that the resumption of negotiations on Ukraine cannot be expected for years and that it was necessary to create conditions for a start to consultations.