Informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on Ukraine to be held in Stockholm

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, May 12. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers will hold a scheduled informal meeting in Stockholm on Friday and Saturday. The agenda includes the situation in Ukraine, discussion of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, relations with Moldova and Georgia. A separate session on Friday will be devoted to the problems of relations with China.

According to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be chaired by [Sweden] Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

At a working lunch on May 12, the foreign ministers are expected to discuss the course of the conflict in Ukraine, the supply of weapons and other types of assistance to Kiev, and the expansion of dialogue with third countries on the global consequences of the conflict. As Borrell said earlier in Brussels, the EU countries are looking for ways to force at least a small number of non-Western states to accept the position of Brussels and Washington regarding this conflict.

Foreign ministers are expected to hold a "strategic discussion on EU-China relations" in the afternoon on Friday.