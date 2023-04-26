Biden says US will not station its nukes on Korean Peninsula

WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. The United States will not station its nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula, US President Joe Biden said at a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after their talks at the White House on Wednesday.

"We are not going to be stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula, but we will have visits, port visits with nuclear submarines and things like that," he said.

Biden spoke in the context of the Washington Declaration, which is being negotiated by the United States and South Korea, and provides for the establishment of a US - South Korean nuclear consultative group to coordinate the nuclear response strategy to North Korean threats.

On Tuesday, a senior US administration official said during a briefing call that the United States had no plans to return US tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula. According to her, the US and South Korea’s new plans "envision that the visit of ballistic missile submarines will be followed at a regular cadence by other types of assets," including "bombers, or aircraft carriers."

The US and South Korean presidents held talks at the White House on Wednesday. On Tuesday, John Bolton, former US national security adviser in the administration of former US President Donald Trump, called for redeploying tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea. In his words, this step "would be clear evidence of our resolve and determination to deter North Korea."