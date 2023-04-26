Xi Jinping points to global impact of Ukrainian crisis in phone call with Zelensky

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis has had a strong impact on the international situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The crisis in Ukraine is becoming more and more difficult, which is having a strong impact on the international situation," the ministry quoted Xi Jinping as saying. "As far as the Ukraine issue is concerned, China has been consistently standing for peace," the Chinese leader added.

The Chinese leader noted that Beijing’s key idea was to promote the peace process. He also pointed out that China had put forward its initiative on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.