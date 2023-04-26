Xi Jinping holds phone conversation with Zelensky — TV

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. China’s leader Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

According to the channel, the sides discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the crisis situation in Ukraine.

The last time the two leaders communicated was in early January 2022. Then, they exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.