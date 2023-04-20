Czech Republic has no reason to ban import of grain from Ukraine — Agriculture Minister

PRAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has no reason to impose a ban on the import of grain crops and food products from Ukraine, Czech Minister of Agriculture Zdenek Nekula told reporters on Thursday. The analyzes of Ukrainian grain, meat and eggs entering the republic confirmed their compliance with the current quality criteria, he added.

"The analyzes of agricultural products coming from Ukraine, including grain, meat and eggs, carried out by the Czech control agencies [sanitary inspection], confirmed their compliance with current [quality] standards. There is no reason to ban imports [grain and food products] from Ukraine," he said.

Earlier, a ban on the import of grain and certain types of food products was introduced by Slovakia, Poland and a number of other Eastern European countries. Their authorities explain this measure, in particular, by the need to protect national markets from much cheaper agricultural products from Ukraine.