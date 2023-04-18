NATO chief says that some of leaked Pentagon documents are incorrect

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. Some of the leaked Pentagon documents are incorrect, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have all seen that some of these leakages are incorrect and manipulated," he said in an interview with CNN. "I don't think they will impact what NATO allies are doing when it comes to Ukraine."

The US mass media reported earlier that the Pentagon and the US Department of Justice had launched a probe into the leak of secret documents about Washington and NATO’s plans to train Ukrainian soldiers ahead of an offensive against Russia. Numerous documents on the schedules of arms supplies and the strength of forces were leaked to social networks, including Twitter and Telegram.