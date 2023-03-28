Nord Stream explosions should be investigated impartially — Chinese diplomat at UN

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. Beijing believes the Nord Stream explosions should be investigated impartially and the findings should be made public as soon as possible, China’s deputy envoy to the UN Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"This malicious sabotage concerns not only the security of European infrastructure, but also global, transnational infrastructure. An objective, impartial and professional investigation of the incident is in the interests of all countries <...> so that its findings could be published as soon as possible and the perpetrators be held to account," the diplomat said in a speech at a UN Security Council meeting.