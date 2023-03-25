Uganda satisfied with defense cooperation with Russia, says president

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Uganda highly appreciates its cooperation with Russia in defense, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"Today, we are very satisfied with our cooperation with the Russian Federation. We cooperate in the sphere of defense, and we buy high-quality weapons and technologies from Russia," the Ugandan leader said.

Museveni also emphasized that he was grateful for the Soviet Union’s assistance in Africa’s fight against colonialism.