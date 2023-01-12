Kraken subvariant of Omicron strain may soon become dominant, says Health Ministry expert

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. A new variant of the COVID Omicron strain XBB.1.5, dubbed Kraken, may soon become dominant, the lead infectious diseases specialist of the Russian Health Ministry, Vladimir Chulanov, said on Thursday.

"The new variant [of the Omicron strain] Kraken is even more contagious (compared to the previous COVID variants - TASS), so it may <…> become dominant some time later," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

According to the expert, after the initial SARS-CoV-2 emerged in 2019 in China’s Wuhan, subsequent strains have shown an increase in contagion. "We observed it with the ‘classic’ Omicron strain last year, when in February there was a large-scale rise in COVID incidence due to this very ability to spread quickly," Chulanov explained.

Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) reported earlier that the new Omicron subvariant, dubbed Kraken, has been recorded in the country for the first time in the Penza Region. The sanitary watchdog stressed that there were no plans to impose restrictions.