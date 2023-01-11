Lithuanian, Polish, Ukrainian presidents adopt declaration at meeting — Zelensky’s office

KIEV, January 11. /TASS/. Presidents Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, Andrzej Duda of Poland, and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine adopted a declaration, in which Warsaw and Vilnius pledged further military support to Kiev, at their meeting in Ukraine’s Lvov on Wednesday.

"Leaders of the Lublin Triangle (a regional group comprising Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine - TASS) reaffirm centuries old strategic bonds between Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, which used to form one state (Rzeczpospolita, known as the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, a state that existed in the 16th-18th centuries - TASS), reconfirm their readiness to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities," said the declaration published on the Ukrainian president’s website.

Lithuania and Poland "will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, including by continuing a strong military, defense, political, diplomatic, economic, logistics and humanitarian support," the document reads.

The declaration states that "NATO members Lithuania and Poland support Ukraine to become part of the Alliance as soon as conditions allow for it by putting efforts in building up Allied consensus".

In the declaration Lithuania and Poland confirmed "their full commitment to supporting Ukraine to open accession negotiations as soon as conditions allow for it, in order to gain its full-fledged membership in the EU".

The authors of the declaration emphasized "the importance of multi-layer involvement of Ukraine, as the Participating State, in the activities under the Three Seas Initiative (3SI)".

"Lithuania and Poland, as the full-fledged members of 3SI, will promote Ukraine’s participation in different projects in order to facilitate the post-war recovery, particularly, in the areas of energy infrastructure, transport and digitalization," the declaration said.