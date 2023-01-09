Police in Brazil to enhance president’s security following riots — TV

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 9. /TASS/. The Federal Police of Brazil will enhance the security of the country’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the wake of Sunday’s riots in the capital Brasilia, CNN Brasil reported.

According to the TV channel, law enforcement agencies will involve more bodyguards for a better protection of the head of state. Also, the security staff at official residences will be expanded, with the frequency and number of patrols accompanying the president during his trips to be increased.

On Sunday, supporters of ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro clashed with the police in the country’s capital and broke into the National Congress (parliament), the presidential palace and the Supreme Federal Court. The few security guards at the empty sites on Sunday were unable to rebuff the protesters who did not recognize the results of the October presidential election.

According to preliminary estimates, about 5,000 people participated in the riots. To disperse the demonstrators, security forces used smoke bombs and tear gas grenades, dropping those from a helicopter, too. Law enforcement officers have been regaining control of the buildings stormed by vandals. So far, more than 400 people have been detained for participation in the protests.

The rioters may face up to 12 years behind bars, Justice Minister Flavio Dino warned. So far, no casualties have been officially reported. Local media said that the protesters had damaged or stolen items of historical or artistic value, including paintings, statues and interior design items.

Socialist Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the second round of elections, took office as President of Brazil on January 1. The gap between the two was about 2 million votes. The conservative did not admit his defeat, and his supporters massively took to the streets and the garrisons of the armed forces demanding that Lula da Silva not take office. At the end of December 2022, Bolsonaro left for the United States.