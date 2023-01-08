Venezuela to help Colombia ensure truce with militias — statement

BUENOS AIRES, January 8. /TASS/. Venezuelan authorities will help the Colombian government to ensure the truce with militias, the presidents of the two countries, Nicolas Maduro and Gustavo Petro said in a joint statement, adopted after their meeting in Caracas.

"Venezuela as a guarantor state will support the government of Colombia in ensuring a bilateral ceasefire and achievement of total peace," says the document, published on Petro’s Twitter Saturday.

According to the statement, the two presidents also agreed to continue their work on expansion of economic and trade cooperation between the two states.

Petro’s visit to Caracas was announced mere hours before it started. After the meeting, Maduro said that it was "very fruitful."

In late 2022, Petro announced a ceasefire agreement with five militias, including the rebel National Liberation Army (ELN). Later, the rebels denied that they reached an agreement on prolonged ceasefire. In response, Colombian authorities suspended the decree on a truce with the ELN.