Israel’s new foreign minister Cohen announces plans to speak with Lavrov on January 3

TEL AVIV, January 2. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Monday that he was planning to have a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on January 3.

"Tomorrow, I am supposed to talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and later on with other European [foreign] ministers," Israel’s top diplomat said in his inaugural speech that was broadcast live by the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Speaking about upcoming conversations with his foreign counterparts, Cohen said he was set to strengthen Israel’s ties with European nations. However, fostering strategic partnership with the United States will be a top priority for Israel, he emphasized.

On Thursday, the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) voted to express confidence in the cabinet that had been formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the November 1 elections, after which the ministers and the new premier were sworn in. Later on Thursday, Netanyahu chaired the first meeting of the new cabinet.

Earlier on Monday, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who has also headed the Israeli Foreign Ministry since July 2022, handed over his powers as Israel’s foreign minister to Cohen, a member of the Knesset for Likud.