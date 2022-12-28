China cancels PCR testing at points of entry for all arrivals starting from January 8

BEIJING, December 28. /TASS/. The Chinese Customs will stop checking arriving passengers for COVID-19 starting from January 8, 2023.

"From January 8, 2023, PCR testing for coronavirus for all arriving persons will be canceled," the General Administration of Customs said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

At the same time, those who are going to visit China are obliged to present a negative coronavirus test certificate taken 48 hours before departure along with a health declaration. Customs officers will be letting in all those who have correctly filled in the declaration and who do not show signs of illness during a routine entry check.

The National Health Commission is moving COVID-19 from the list of extremely dangerous class A diseases to class B requiring strict control measures as of January 8. Class A diseases includes plague and cholera, and class B - SARS, AIDS and viral hepatitis.