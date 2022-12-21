US Senate approves Lynne Tracy as new US Ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. The US Senate on Wednesday backed Lynne Tracy’s nomination as US envoy to Russia, according to a C-SPAN TV live broadcast.

Voting is ongoing, but Tracy has already received enough votes to receive the post.

US President Joe Biden nominated Tracy to head the US diplomatic mission in Russia in September.

At the end of November, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination, Tracy said that she agreed with the sanctions policy toward Moscow and supported further tightening of anti-Russian restrictions. She said that she would prioritize the release of Americans in Russian custody.

Tracy then stressed that further dialogue between Moscow and Washington on new arms control agreements would be possible once Russia allowed US experts to resume inspections under New START. In addition, she expected to expand channels of communication between Moscow and Washington.

Tracy is the first woman who will serve as US envoy to Russia. On December 7, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations recommended to approve her nomination.