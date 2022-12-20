Ukraine receives $2 bln budget support from US via World Bank — Finance Ministry

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Finance Ministry announced on Tuesday that it has received $2 billion from the United States through the World Bank mechanism to support the Ukrainian state budget.

"The state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of $2 billion from the World Bank trust fund," the ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

"The funds were provided by the United States of America through the World Bank Trust Fund under the Public Expenditure for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine project," the ministry added.

Ukraine’s Finance Ministry clarifies that this is the second tranche from the US grant totaling $4.5 billion. Such assistance allows Ukraine to make priority social payments and not increase the debt burden on the state budget, said the country’s Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko, as quoted in the statement.