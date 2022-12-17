Croatia finishes third at FIFA World Cup 2022 with play-off win over Morocco

DOHA, December 17. /TASS/. Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Saturday to take third place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Josko Gvardiol (7’) and Mislav Orsic (42’) scored goals for Croatia. Achraf Dari netted a header for Morocco.

In semifinals, Croatia lost to Argentina 0-3, and Morocco was beaten by France 0-2.

It is the second time Croatia has finished third at the FIFA World Cup. In 2018 in Russia, Zlatko Dalic’s team advanced to the final, but lost to France 2-4. In 1998, Croatia also finished third. Morocco became the first African team to clinch fourth place at a FIFA World Cup.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.