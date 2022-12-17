Anti-government rally held in downtown Rome

ROME, December 17. /TASS/. An anti-government rally, the first since the right-centrist parties came to power, was held on Piazza Dei Santi Apostoli in Rome on Saturday, bringing together about 1,000 people, according to a TASS correspondent’s estimates.

The protest against the draft budget was organized by the opposition Democratic Party and is held under the slogans "together for the protection of public health and social policy." The rally was also supported by the center-left political party Article One.

Nevertheless, none of the speakers, including Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, has brought up the planned defense and arms spending, including weapons supply to Ukraine.

Former Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, one of the leaders of the Democratic Party, declined to answer TASS about it. It is known that the Democratic Party has always shared NATO’s stand and now supports the government in its determination to continue weapons supply to Kiev.

On Friday, two major trade unions went on strike. In particular, workers were protesting against social cuts.

The current opposition is divided and incorporates three parties and alliances, including the Five Star Movement and the alliance of the Action and Italia Viva parties.