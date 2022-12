TEHRAN, December 17. /TASS/. Iran has boosted the uranium enrichment rate to a record high ever in the history of the national nuclear industry, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Saturday.

"The capacity for the enrichment of uranium in Iran is currently twice as high as the total capacity since the genesis of the nuclear industry in the country," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.