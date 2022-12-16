Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo lifts state of emergency in power system

KIEV, December 17. /TASS/. Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s sole operator of high-voltage transmission lines, has lifted the state of emergency in the country’s power transmission system, the company said in a statement on Friday evening.

"We are informing you that the emergency situation in Ukraine’s unified power grid, declared on December 16 as a result of strikes targeting electricity infrastructure (thermal power stations, hydroelectric power plants, substations on main transmission lines), is now lifted," the statement says.

The state of emergency was declared at around 14:00 Moscow time on Friday. On Friday morning, air raid warnings were issued across Ukraine and remained in place for more than four hours. During this period, explosions and blackouts were reported in various Ukrainian cities and regions, including the capital Kiev.