Syria demands putting an end to US military presence in country — MFA

BEIRUT, December 14. /TASS/. Syria condemns the actions of the US occupation forces and demands an end to the illegal US military presence on its territory, according to a statement that Syria sent to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, the SANA news service reported.

"Syria draws the attention of the international community to the systematic plundering of the natural resources of the Syrian people by the United States and associated paramilitary units," the statement said.

Damascus, it said, "demands the return to the Syrian state of the captured oil and gas fields and the payment of compensation for the stolen resources." The ministry’s statement provides data on the losses that Syria has suffered in recent years from the theft of its oil, gas and other minerals, as well as wheat. They are estimated by Syria at $19.8 billion. In addition, the bombing by the Air Force of the Western coalition caused the country damage worth $2.9 billion.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said "further silence of the UN Security Council on the aggressive policy of the United States and the violation of the principles of international law is unacceptable."

"It’s impossible to ignore the suffering of Syrians as a result of the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union, which have disastrous consequences for the daily lives of citizens and don’t allow them to receive the necessary services, fuel, household gas, electricity, especially in winter," the statement said.

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, "the blockade and coercive measures of the West against Syria are tantamount to war crimes, they increase the suffering of the people and slow down the process of post-war reconstruction.".