Peru’s parliament votes to oust president

BUENOS AIRES, December 7. /TASS/. On Wednesday, Peru’s Congress voted to impeach President Pedro Castillo who earlier announced the dissolution of the legislature and the introduction of a curfew.

The motion was supported by 101 lawmakers with six voting against and 10 abstaining. "At 15:00 (23:00 Moscow time - TASS) First Vice President Dina Boluarte will be sworn in as the republic’s president," according to the Congress’ decision aired by the RPP radio station on its YouTube channel.

According to the radio station, Castillo and his family members left the presidential residence following his announcement of the parliament’s dissolution.