US decreases range of HIMARS rocket systems shipped to Ukraine – report

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The US modified the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems shipped to Ukraine so that they could not be used to launch long-range rockets at Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday citing US officials.

According to the sources, the changes covered both hardware and software. By doing so, the US ruled out the possibility of ATACMS ballistic missiles, which Washington rejected shipping to Ukraine, from being used, should Kiev procure them from third countries.

Neither the Pentagon, nor the White House nor the Ukrainian armed forces commented to the WSJ on this issue.

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is developed by Lockheed Martin. The system can fire over 20 types of ordnance, with range varying between 30-80 and over 300 kilometers.