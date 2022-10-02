General election starts in Bosnia and Herzegovina

BELGRADE, October 2. /TASS/. More than 5,900 polling stations opened on Sunday at 7 am (8 am Moscow time) in Bosnia and Herzegovina where a general election is being held, the Central Election Commission reported.

The polls will close at 7 pm (8 pm Moscow time). The first official results are expected after midnight, whereas the final results are to be published by November 1, according to the country’s legislation.

According to the data provided by the Central Election Commission, 90 parties, 38 coalitions and 17 independent candidates will participate in the voting. More than 3.3 mln people are eligible to vote. Over 60,000 people have been registered as observers.