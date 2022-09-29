Kiev troops shell LPR city of Kremennaya using HIMARS launchers

LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Thursday night, firing three rockets from a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A shelling attack was registered from positions held by Ukrainian armed formations: at 20:30 [Moscow time], three rockets were fired towards Kremennaya from the HIMARS MLRS," the mission said in its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, the Kiev government’s forces attacked the cities of Privolye and Lisichansk at 20:15 Moscow time, firing eight artillery shells towards those areas.