Two HIMARS strikes by Ukrainian troops reported in LPR during past day

LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) two times during the past day, firing eight HIMARS rockets, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Thursday.

"Two shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops with the use of US HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems were reported - at the cities of Lisichansk and Perevalsk," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

As a result of shelling, the building of the city’s water supplies facility was destroyed in Lisichansk.