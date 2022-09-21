Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant power supply cables damaged by shelling — IAEA

VIENNA, September 22. /TASS/. Power supply cables of one of six Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant reactors were damaged by a shelling Wednesday, forcing the station to temporary operate on diesel generators, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its statement.

According to the IAEA information obtained from power plant employees, two emergency diesel generators were automatically engaged and worked for about 40 minutes after the shelling, which occurred at 01:13 local time. The shelling targeted the territory adjacent to the reactor’s turbine hall, which is located next to the reactor building.