Probe into Ukraine troops crimes may have been cause of terrorist attack in LPR — source

LUGANSK, September 20. /TASS/. The terrorist attack in the building of the Prosecutor General's Office in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which resulted in the death of its head Sergey Gorenko and his deputy Yekaterina Steglenko, could have been organized by Ukrainian saboteurs, since the office was investigating crimes committed by the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in the republic, a source from an LPR security agency told TASS on Tuesday.

"The LPR Prosecutor General's Office spends a lot of time and effort to record crimes by Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in the Lugansk People's Republic, part of which was under Ukrainian occupation for eight years. <...> I do not rule out that this is exactly why the Ukrainian saboteurs organized the attack in the office of the agency’s head," the source said.

According to him, the criminal case opened by the Prosecutor General's Office in December 2016 to record "crimes connected with the use of prohibited means and methods of war" involves more than 500 deaths and almost 900 injuries among LPR civilians, including children.

"Within the framework of this criminal case, the General Prosecutor's Office of the republic has put on the wanted list 16 Ukrainian army commanders and their deputies, who for eight years execute criminal orders from the Ukrainian command," the source added.

LPR Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko was killed when a self-made explosive device went off in his office on September 16, and his deputy Yekaterina Steglenko was also killed. Two people were injured.