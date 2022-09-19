Nov 4 best day for referendum to join Russia — DPR Civic Chamber’s head

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. November 4 is the best date for holding a referendum in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on the issue of joining Russia, the chairman of the DRP Civic Chamber, Alexander Kofman, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Monday.

"I really like the symbolism of November 4 as National Unity Day. It seems to me that a referendum held on this day will clearly demonstrate the popular unity of Donbass, the liberated territories of Ukraine - the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - and Russia," he said.

"Given the hardships Ukraine has doomed us to, the continued bombardments and so on, for sure, this vote will take several days. It will not be held during one day," Kofman speculated.

He hopes that a response from the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, to the appeal regarding the referendum will follow very soon.

Earlier on Monday, at a meeting of the DPR Civic Chamber, Kofman read out an appeal to Pushilin and the People's Council (parliament) with a request for immediately calling a referendum on accession to Russia.

Before that the Civic Chamber of the Lugansk People's Republic urged LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik to immediately hold a referendum on recognizing the republic as a constituent territory of Russia. According to the appeal this step will make the territory of the LPR secure and open up new opportunities for its reconstruction.