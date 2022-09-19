OSCE mission interpreter sentenced to 13 years in prison in LPR for high treason

LUGANSK, September 19. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has sentenced Maxim Petrov, a translator of the OSCE mission, to 13 years in prison on high treason charges, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The Judicial Division for Criminal Cases of the LPR Supreme Court ruled to find Maxim Petrov guilty of a crime under article 335 of the LPR Criminal Code and sentence him to a prison term of 13 years," the court ruling reads.

Petrov can challenge the verdict within ten days.