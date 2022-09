KIEV, September 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in the town of Izyum in the Kharkov region, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.

Such media outlets as Strana, Glavred and Klymenko Time published on their Telegram channels photos of Zelensky, who is allegedly in Izyum. He is encircled by Ukrainian military.

Along with Zelensky, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrey Yermak, and Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malya can be seen in the photos.