Putin tells Scholz that export of Russian food and fertilizers still blocked

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the lack of progress in unblocking exports of Russian foodstuffs and fertilizers, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"When exchanging views on the implementation of the grain deal that was reached in Istanbul on July 22, Vladimir Putin stressed its package nature, explained the concerns over the unbalanced geography of maritime shipments of Ukrainian grain as only a small amount of it reaches countries, which need it most of all," it said, adding that the president drew attention to the "lack of progress on issues of the unblocking export of Russian foodstuffs and fertilizers."

"The Russian side reiterated its readiness to export large amounts of grain and supply fertilizers blocked at European ports to needy countries free of charge," the Kremlin added.