BAKU, September 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Tuesday said Armenia intensively shelled its positions near the border between the countries.

"Units of the Armenian armed forces, in violation of the ceasefire agreement, subjected Azerbaijani army positions near the village of Ahmadli in the Lachin district to intensive artillery shelling at 16:55 (15:55 Moscow time - TASS)," the ministry said in a statement.