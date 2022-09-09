Air defenses operating in Novaya Kakhovka, up to 14 explosions recorded — administration

KHERSON, September 9. /TASS/. The air defense system is operating in Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, and up to 14 explosions has been documented so far, the city’s civil-military administration said on Friday.

"At 22.29 local time the air defense system went off in Novaya Kakhovka. There were about ten blasts in midair. At 22.31, there were four more explosions. Air raid sirens sound in the city," the administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

The press service added that it had been the fifth air raid alarm in the city over the past 24 hours.

Since the evening of August 28, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region, destroying schools and vital infrastructure, and damaging residential buildings. On Thursday, another missile strike hit a high-rise building in Novaya Kakhovka. Three passers-by were killed in the strike, and six more civilians were hospitalized after.

On Friday, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kakhovka district’s civil-military administration, told TASS that three civilians had been operated on and were in critical condition.