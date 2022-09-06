Masterminds behind Kabul attack sponsored by foreign special services, Taliban says

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Those behind Monday’s terror attack near the Russian embassy in Afghanistan are sponsored by foreign special services, and their goal is to undermine relations between Moscow and Kabul, the head of the Taliban’s (outlawed in Russia) Political Office in Qatar, Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Certain well-known elements in Afghanistan who have the support and financing of foreign special services resort to such terrible terrorist acts designed to jeopardize our relations with Russia and other crucial regional players. They hate seeing these relations strengthened. And they would equally want to scare investors away from Afghanistan," he noted.

The Taliban government will foil these plans and ramp up security at all embassies, including the Russian diplomatic mission, Shaheen pledged.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that an unidentified militant detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday morning, killing two members of the diplomatic mission. The ministry noted that the embassy was in close contact with Afghan special services.

According to Al Jazeera TV, at least eight people were killed in the blast, and at least 15 more were wounded. The Al Arabiya television channel reported that the Islamic State - Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), had claimed responsibility for the act of terror.