Blast outside Russian embassy in Kabul caused by suicide bomber — TV

TASS, September 5. The explosion near the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul was carried out by a suicide bomber, the Arabic TV channel Al Arabiya reported on Monday.

The channel said that the extremist approached the "gates of the diplomatic mission", after which the government of the radical Taliban (outlawed in Russia) ordered to open fire at the perpetrator.

Reuters quoted Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, as saying that the security forces had identified and neutralized the suicide bomber before he reached his target. So far, there is no information about casualties.

The Russian Embassy in Afghanistan is still not commenting on the blast outside the embassy, the diplomatic mission told TASS on Monday.