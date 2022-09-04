US Ambassador Sullivan concludes tenure and leaves Moscow — embassy

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russian John Sullivan has finished his work in Moscow and departed on Sunday, the US embassy said in a press statement on its website.

"U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John J. Sullivan has concluded his tenure as U.S. envoy and departed Moscow today," it said. "Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as Charge d’Affaires at U.S. Embassy Moscow until Ambassador Sullivan’s successor arrives."

Sullivan was appointed as the US’ Ambassador to Russia in December 2019 and has served for nearly three years.