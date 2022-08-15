US congressional delegation visits Taiwan’s parliament — agency

HONG KONG, August 15. /TASS/. A US congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey visited Taiwan's Legislative Yuan (parliament) on Monday, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

The delegation held meetings with members of the foreign affairs and defense committees, as well as with lawmakers representing the ruling party and the opposition. According to the news agency, the parties discussed the need for Washington to adopt a clearer strategy towards Taiwan and joint efforts to protect the values of freedom and democracy. Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen is also expected to receive the delegation members.

US lawmakers haven’t made any press statements so far.

On Sunday, the delegation arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei in early August drew sharp criticism from Beijing. In response, China launched large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.