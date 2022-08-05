Noose around neck of Taiwan’s independence to be tightened — Chinese top diplomat

BEIJING, August 5. /TASS/. The United States’ actions cannot impede the process of China’s national reunification and the "noose around the neck of Taiwan’s independence" will be tightened more and more, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, in Phnom Penh on Friday.

"The farce orchestrated by the United States under a disguise of the so-called democracy will in no way hamper China to accomplish such a great goal as the [national] reunification. The noose around the neck of ‘Taiwan’s independence’ may only be tightened tighter and tighter," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

"The Taiwan issues concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wang Yi stressed. "There is no room for compromise on this issue, which is of key interest for China."

Relations between mainland China and Taiwan have strained over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, which took place on Tuesday. China had repeatedly warned the US side that if such a visit took place, it won’t be left unanswered and harsh measured would be taken. Immediately after Pelosi’s arrival to Taipei, Beijing announced plans to conduct military drills involving live fire exercise near Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.